Suryakumar Yadav opens up on his relationship with Hardik Pandya after Ajit Agarkar names Axar Patel India vice-captain

"India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said he shares a great rapport with Hardik Pandya and that the all-rounder remains a key part of the team's leadership group. Suryakumar Yadav's comments came days after Axar Patel was named India's T20I vice-captain for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, beginning January 22. Ahead of the first T20I against England, Suryakumar Yadav opened up on his relationship with Hardik Pandya. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)(AFP)

After the T20 World Cup win in 2024, fans and pundits expected Hardik Pandya to lead India in the shortest format, as he constantly filled in for Rohit Sharma ahead of the tournament.

However, after Rohit Sharma's T20I retirement, Suryakumar Yadav was named India's skipper and Hardik Pandya was not even given the vice-captain role.

Even in the ODI setup, Shubman Gill has been named the vice-captain. However, Suryakumar Yadav has cleared the air regarding his relationship with Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik.

“The relationship with him (Hardik Pandya) has been really great. We've been playing together for a really long time. I still remember that from 2018, when I went back to Mumbai Indians and it's the same till today," Suryakumar Yadav told reporters ahead of the first T20I in Kolkata.

"It's just the added responsibility that I've got here. When we go back to franchise cricket, I can get to be quiet and relax for a little bit," he added.

‘Good friends on the field’

Suryakumar Yadav said he and Hardik Pandya are good friends on the field. And the all-rounder remains a crucial figure in the leadership group.

“But we've been good friends on the field, and we know what we want going forward with the India team. Axar has been given that added responsibility. We saw what he did in the 2024 T20 World Cup, he's been with the team for a very long time,” said Suryakumar Yadav.

"At the same time, Hardik is also part of the leading group. When we sit, we decide what we want to do with the team going forward and even on the field, he is always around. We have a lot of captains on the ground," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav also said he shares a great working relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir. He believes that the side is moving in the "right direction" under Gambhir in the shortest format.

"I've played under Gambhir for four years, so I know how he works. Even without speaking to him, we know what we need to do. He wasn't there on the tour of South Africa since he was preparing with the Test team, but we are moving in the right direction with him," said Suryakumar Yadav.

"He gives freedom, he allows players to express. He keeps things simple, he knows what is going inside a player's head. He keeps things light and maintains a good atmosphere," he added.