Suryakumar Yadav reveals unseen side of viral Kuldeep Yadav incident from T20 World Cup: ‘I got angry’

Suryakumar Yadav has finally opened up on what really happened between him and Kuldeep Yadav during India’s T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan, months after a brief on-field moment sparked widespread speculation. Cameras had caught the Indian skipper seemingly miffed with Kuldeep following a dropped catch late in the match, while Hardik Pandya too appeared visibly frustrated. The clip quickly went viral on social media, with questions raised over whether all was well within the Indian camp. Months later, Suryakumar has now revealed what actually happened during that much-talked-about moment. India's Kuldeep Yadav and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, during a warm-up session (ANI)

Explaining the incident that led to the viral moment, Suryakumar revealed that Kuldeep was already disappointed after not getting an opportunity to bowl in the match. The India skipper then recalled how Kuldeep’s casual effort while attempting a catch at long-on left him frustrated, leading to the reaction that sparked speculation on social media.

"The match started, and there was no time to bowl him. He was a little disappointed and wanted to bowl. I completed Axar's spell and then bowled Tilak, Varun, and Hardik. He was like, 'Meri bowling kyu nahi aa rahi hai?' There was a chance of a catch when he was at long-on. He ran very casually, and it was an easy catch according to his skills. He dropped the catch, and I got angry at that time. If he dropped the catch after making an effort, that's fine, but he did not put in any effort," Suryakumar Yadav told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

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“It was banter” Suryakumar later clarified that the apparent tension between him and Kuldeep was not a serious fallout, despite how the exchange looked on camera. He revealed that both players were angry in the immediate aftermath, but their reactions were part of the banter between them.

"When we met after the match, we looked at each other in anger. He turned red in anger, and I also looked at him angrily. It looked like that on the screen, but it was banter. After landing in Ahmedabad, I got an idea about the reel. Sometimes it's good to lighten up the moment," he added.

India eventually went on to lift the T20 World Cup under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, beating New Zealand in the final. However, Surya soon lost his place in the side and was also replaced as captain by Shreyas Iyer. The change marked a surprising turn in Suryakumar’s India career after the title triumph.