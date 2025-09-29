Suryakumar Yadav’s honest take on ‘dignity’ separates India from Pakistan: ‘None of us showed any inappropriate gesture’

In an exclusive with Boria Majumdar for RevSportz, India captain Suryakumar Yadav set a simple code for what has been a combustive Asia Cup 2025. His message came across very clear: ignore the needle, own the moments and let the behavior mirror your standards. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav walks back after the first innings during the Asia Cup final(AP)

When asked about his reaction as a captain and how he handled his young unit with provocative gestures coming from the other end, Suryakumar Yadav said, “None of us at any point have shown any inappropriate gesture…. we wanted to play this game with dignity… follow the situation and the game, keeping emotions aside.”

Across the tournament, India declined handshakes with Pakistan, an unusual but deliberate posture given the geopolitical backdrop. It became the quiet motif of the Asia Cup 2025, a stand by the team that said plenty without adding volume on the field.

Gestures from Pakistan players

The ugliest edge of the whole saga arrived with Haris Rauf’s provocative gestures during the Super Four game between the two teams. In fact the bowler did not refrain from repeating his act despite the earlier censure. This drew sharp criticism from Indian fans on the Social Media.

Jasprit Bumrah’s riposte during the final was pointed yet contained. The cameras caught a cheeky ‘plane drop’ send-off after he shattered Rauf’s stumps, and then the team moved on. An exemplification of the message from the leadership: don’t escalate, let the game talk and the skills answer.

The presentation ceremony drama

After India finished off the match and conquered Asia for the ninth time, came the unprecedented scene. India refused to accept the Asia Cup from ACC Chief and Pakistan interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi. The ceremony stalled and ultimately the officials removed the trophy with the champions denied their deserved podium moment.

Suryakumar Yadav later said that India were denied the trophy, even as the team posted emojis, selfies and celebrated with an imaginary trophy to defuse the absurdity.

The message between the lines

Suryakumar Yadav’s interview frames these episodes with a simple calculus: India’s dignity over Pakistan’s provocation. The ‘no gesture’ or ‘no reply’ policy from the team was not passivity, it was control, especially from younger players who could have been easily dragged into the theatre. “Give a nice statement” through conduct and craft, not taunts, was the refrain from the unit.

The tone of the skipper reflected through the body language of the whole team and the refusal to be choreographed by provocation became India’s most quiet yet persuasive answer in a tournament where everything else was loud.

The significance of SKY’s words

The Asia Cup has drawn to a close not with ribbons but with a case study in crisis management. The no-handshake stance, a virtual war of gestures, and trophyless champions - everything tested the patience and limit of the Indian unit. Through it all, India’s leadership chose to shut the noise and concentrate on the controllables while keeping their moral high ground in plain view.

As the Indian skipper made it clear in his recent interaction with RevSportz, the point was never to win the skirmish of optics, it was to leave the ground feeling they had given “all the effort possible”, without compromising their character.