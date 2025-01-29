Menu Explore
Suryakumar Yadav told to give himself '15 balls' before 'exploding': 'Some of these players in this era...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 29, 2025 03:50 PM IST

Vaughan spoke in detail about Suryakumar Yadav's repeated failures in the ongoing T20I series against England.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav to approach his innings with greater caution before launching into his aggressive style. Vaughan believes Suryakumar’s tendency to attack too early has contributed to his poor form in the ongoing T20I series against England, including India’s 26-run defeat in the third T20I in Rajkot on January 28.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot(AFP)
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot(AFP)

With India leading the five-match series 2-1, Suryakumar’s form has emerged as a concern. The batter has failed to make an impact so far, registering scores of 0, 12, and 14 in the first three matches. His dismissals have largely been a result of mistimed attacking strokes, either edging the ball behind or mis-hitting it into the air.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan highlighted that while India prioritises quick runs in the powerplay, Suryakumar must structure his innings more effectively to contribute to the team.

"It's a few times on the trot where he's been getting out to quite soft dismissals. When you say be aggressive all the time, it's choosing the right ball to be aggressive to. Clearly, you can't hit every single ball to the boundary, and some of these players in this era, they've got so much skill and talent that they think they can. It's just not possible," Vaughan said.

He further suggested that Suryakumar should take more time to settle at the crease before playing his natural game. "For India to come back, and I'm sure they will, they're not going to play any worse, I can't imagine in a few days' time, but it will need maybe Sky (Suryakumar Yadav) just saying, 'okay, I just need about 15 balls to give myself in, get myself in, look at the dimensions of the ground'. He's got the game to just go and explode into the boundary-hitting mode that we know he can," he added.

India's batting inconsistency

India’s batting unit has been inconsistent throughout the series, with victories largely driven by individual brilliance rather than collective performance. While Abhishek Sharma’s explosive knock secured the first T20I and Tilak Varma’s composed innings guided India in the second match, the team has struggled to maintain stability. In the third T20I, key players such as Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma all failed to deliver, with only Hardik Pandya’s 40 off 35 balls offering some resistance.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
