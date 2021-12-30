e-paper
Home / Cricket / Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Rahul Tripathi to lead Maharashtra; Kedar, Ruturaj in squad

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Rahul Tripathi to lead Maharashtra; Kedar, Ruturaj in squad

Apart from Tripathi, India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and promising top-order batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, who shone for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL this year, have been included in the 20-member squad.

cricket Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 18:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
Photo of cricketer Rahul Tripathi
Photo of cricketer Rahul Tripathi(Twitter)
         

Flamboyant batsman Rahul Tripathi will lead a 20-member Maharashtra squad at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships, which will kick off the 2020-21 domestic season next month. The Maharashtra Cricket Association on Wednesday announced the squad through a media release.

Left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav is the only notable name in the bowling department, which comprises relatively new faces.

Maharashtra are placed in Elite Group C along with Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda and Uttarakhand. All their league stage matches will be played in Vadodara. The tournament begins from January 10.

Squad: Rahul Tripathi (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Ranjeet Nikam, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Vishant More (WK), Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjeet Singh Dhillon, Shamshuzma Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingle, Divyang Hingankar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Gugale, Dhanraj Pardeshi, Sunny Pandit.

