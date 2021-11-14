Tim Seifert replaces Devon Conway in New Zealand's playing XI against unchanged Australia in T20 World Cup final

New Zealand made only one change in their playing XI for the T20 World Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium in Sunday, against an unchanged Australian side.

Conway suffered a self-inflicted injury on his right hand after being dismissed during the semi-final match against England earlier this week.

"It is a shame that he misses but as a team we have to move on and focus on the challenge at hand. Mitch Santner is a world class operator and it didn't quite work out in the match the other night. We don't want to look too far ahead and we just need to make a few small adjustments," said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson at toss.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first in the final.

"We'll have a bowl. Looks a little bit dry but I don't think it will change. It might skid with the new ball. We're playing the same team. The way we hung in the contest and take it deep was crucial for us. Zampas has been superb for a while in the shortest format, and hopefully that will continue. It is a new format, a new team and our record over NZ doesn't matter at all," captain Aaron Finch said.

Chasing teams have won all the nine games in Dubai in T20 World Cup. Only once has a team successfully defended their total in the last 17 T20 games played at the venue - Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood