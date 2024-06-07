Yuvraj Singh fumes at Babar Azam's 'Fakhar Zaman' tactic in shocking loss to USA, sounds 'India vs Pakistan' alarm bells

The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup witnessed its first big upset, and perhaps the biggest ever in the history of the tournament, on Thursday when co-hosts the USA beat former champions Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas in a thrilling Super Over tie. The home team held their nerves to level Pakistan's score of 159 in the 20-over match before left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar emerged as the hero in the one-over shootout to hand USA their second straight win in the tournament. Yuvraj Singh lashed out at Pakistan's strategy in loss against USA in T20 World Cup

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was not particularly happy with Pakistan captain Babar Azam's strategy for the Super Over. After being set a target of 19, with Mohammed Amir struggling against left-handed batter Harmeet as bowled a few wides amid a soppy fielding effort for the 2009 T20 World Cup winners, Pakistan sent in batters Iftikhar Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman to chase it down. Pakistan eventually managed just 13 runs for the loss of one wicket as USA won the Super Over by 5 runs.

Taking to social media after Pakistan's shocking loss, Yuvraj, who has been named among the brand ambassadors of the World Cup, reckoned that Babar erred in his tactic by not allowing Fakhar to take on the Netravalkar, which could have denied the left-arm pacer from creating his angles against a left-handed batter, thus giving the edge to Pakistan. Unfortunately, Fakhar never came on strike during the Super Over as right-handed Shadab Khan faced the remaining three deliveries after Iftikhar's dismissal.

“I don’t understand why didn't @FakharZamanLive take strike to a lefty seamer - when it is easier for a left hander to hit through the angle that bowler is tryin to create. Nonetheless have to give it #TeamUSA @usacricket for making smart decisions under pressure specially the captain Monank Patel," wrote Yuvraj.

The former T20 World Cup winner also sounded the alarm bells for Pakistan ahead of the blockbuster match against India on Sunday in New York, where the Men in Blue will be heading into the match having scripted a win against Ireland on Wednesday. It will be a must-win game for Pakistan, given that USA look certain to make the next stage of the T20 World Cup having won their opener against Canada earlier this week.

He added: "Now, Pakistan needs a must-win against India & they surely need to bat & field better! With India's strong start, it's gonna be hard to beat us!”

The win took the USA to the top of the Group A table, followed by India. Pakistan stand third as they are yet to open their account in the tournament.