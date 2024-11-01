Team India cancels intra-squad match before AUS Tests as Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma not in favour; here's why

India’s Test team has decided to forego a scheduled three-day intra-squad match with the India A side during their upcoming tour of Australia, opting instead for additional net sessions to focus more intensively on specific preparations for the highly anticipated five-Test series beginning on November 22 in Perth. Gautam Gambhir (L) and captain Rohit Sharma look on before the start of the fourth day play of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand(AFP)

Originally slated to play a closed-door warm-up match against Ruturaj Gaikwad's India A at Perth’s WACA Ground, India’s senior team, according to a report from PTI, now aims to maximise time on the nets at the high-bounce facility.

This decision stems from input by head coach Gautam Gambhir and senior players, who have voiced a strong preference for focused practice sessions to fine-tune techniques against pace and bounce rather than match scenarios, particularly after India's recent home series loss to New Zealand.

With pressure mounting as India vies for a historic third consecutive Test series victory in Australia and a coveted spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the team management believes dedicated net practice will help the players adapt better to Australia’s seaming and bouncing wickets.

While the abandoned intra-squad match would have given both the senior team and India A some game-time experience in local conditions, the WACA’s bouncy centre strip – closely resembling the Perth Stadium track – led the senior management to conclude that time in the nets would better serve India’s top-order batters.

An intra-squad match could limit opportunities for players dismissed early, whereas additional sessions allow for sustained, specific work on both techniques and mental adjustments needed to counter Australia’s formidable pace battery.

This shift in India’s approach contrasts with previous tours. In both 2018-19 and 2020-21, the Indian team played practice games before the main series, with the former seeing a four-day match against Cricket Australia XI and the latter a three-day encounter against Australia A.

India A taking on Australia A

The India A squad, meanwhile, is currently engaged in an unofficial Test series in Australia, providing fringe players valuable experience in local conditions and aiding the senior squad’s future bench strength. The side came back strongly after being bowled out for just 107 in the first innings, bowling the home side out for 195 before ending Day 2 at a commanding 208/2.

This decision also marks a shift in India’s preparation philosophy following a similar experiment last year in South Africa, where the Indian team held an intra-squad game before the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Despite the pre-series match, the batting lineup struggled, and whether that outcome influenced the decision to prioritise practice over match scenarios this time remains speculative.