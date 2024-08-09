Team India to play day-night tour match right before Adelaide pink-ball Test against Australia

Team India is set to play a two-day, day-night tour match against Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI as part of their preparations for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year. The series, which kicks off in Perth on November 22, marks the first time since the 1991-92 season that the two cricketing powerhouses will face off in a five-Test series. India's skipper Rohit Sharma plays a shot on Day 1 of the 5th Test match against England, at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (BCCI-X)

Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday that the tour match will be held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on November 30 and December 1, providing the Indian team with a crucial opportunity to acclimatize to the pink-ball conditions.

This match has been scheduled between the first two Tests to help the visitors prepare for the day-night Test in Adelaide, a key fixture in the series. The Indian team previously played a day-night Test during their 2020-21 tour of Australia at the same venue, during which the side endured a horrific outing with the bat in the second innings; India were bowled out for just 36.

India's most recent day-night Test outing came in Bengaluru against Sri Lanka in early 2022, and they have taken part in four pink-ball encounters. In comparison, their Australian rivals have played 11 day-night matches, including the inaugural Test under lights at Adelaide in 2015.

“This year's Prime Minister's XI fixture — which will highlight the strong cricket bonds that stretch back to India's independence in 1947 and celebrate the nations' ever-strengthening economic, cultural and community ties — also features a historic first,” CA said in a statement.

“While it represents the fourth time India have tackled a PM's XI in Australia, the event has not previously been fought out over two days, with the initial 48 fixtures (against touring teams and ATSIC Chairman's XI) dating back to 1951 hosting one-day games,” it added.

India, Australia in WTC

The five-Test series against Australia will be crucial to India's chances at qualifying for a third straight World Test Championship final. Interestingly, the two sides are currently the top two in the WTC table; while India have 68.51 percentage points, Australia follow closely with 62.5. Both teams also met in the final of the previous edition of the WTC, where Australia emerged winners.