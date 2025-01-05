'Tendulkar's Ranji game more recent than Virat Kohli': Irfan furious, Gavaskar says 'no return' for domestic absentees

Team India faced a disappointing loss in the fifth and final Test of the series against Australia, thus conceding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3. India made an excellent start to the series in Perth, but a series of poor batting performances, coupled by the over-reliance on Jasprit Bumrah with the ball, led to the side's downfall as it conceded losses in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney. Virat Kohli's form remained a concern throughout the series, as he finished with 190 runs in five Tests(AP/File)

One of India's biggest concerns throughout the series was the form of their star batter, Virat Kohli. The 36-year-old scored only 190 runs across eight innings, which included an unbeaten century in the first Test. Moreover, Kohli's dismissals reflected on a pattern, as he fell to the delivery outside the off-stump on all eight occasions.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan didn't mince his words as he talked about Kohli's poor performance with the bat following the match. Talking to Star Sports, Pathan called Kohli out for his lack of participation in domestic cricket, and his inability to rectify the faults over his dismissal.

“We need to end superstar culture, we need team culture. You need to improve yourself and improve the Indian team. There were matches before this series, too, and they had an opportunity to play domestic cricket, but they didn't. We need to change that culture,” Pathan began.

“When was the last time Virat Kohli played domestic cricket? (the host points out that Kohli's last first-class appearance for Delhi was in 2012) It has been more than a decade. Even Sachin Tendulkar has played domestic cricket more recently, and he has retired,” said Pathan.

The all-rounder also pointed out Kohli's unwillingness to talk to Sunil Gavaskar over the dismissals; Gavaskar had been vocal about the pattern in Kohli's dismissals throughout the series as a broadcaster.

“We are not degrading Virat Kohli. He has scored a lot of runs and played superbly for India, but you are repeating the same mistake again and again. Sunny sir (Sunil Gavaskar) has pointed it out, and he is here at the ground. How long does it take to come to Sunny sir and talk about that mistake? It takes hard work to rectify that mistake, and I didn't see any of that,” said Pathan.

Gavaskar wants India stars in Ranji

The former India captain, meanwhile, wants to see senior Indian players playing in the Ranji Trophy, when the next round begins on January 23. Reacting to Gambhir's remarks on how playing in domestic cricket needs to be necessary, Gavaskar said, "We haven't qualified for WTC Final. We have to prepare for the next cycle. If you have to take uncomfortable decisions, take it for the sake of Indian cricket, not an individual.

“Let's see. The Ranji Trophy resumes on January 23. We will see how many of these will be available for that. There should be no excuse for that. If you can't play those matches, Gautam Gambhir needs to call them out for lack of commitment and close the doors for a return to Test team.”