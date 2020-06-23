e-paper
‘That would have been something’: Irfan Pathan names one bowler he would love to partner with

Pathan, in a recent interview, revealed the name of the Indian pacer from the current generation of players whom he would have loved to bowl with.

cricket Updated: Jun 23, 2020 10:15 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Irfan Pathan.
File image of Irfan Pathan.(PTI)
         

Irfan Pathan has announced his retirement from cricket this year. But what if Pathan’s career was not over and he could still be a part of the Indian cricket team? The former left-arm seamer could have been another asset in the highly-rated Indian cricket team’s pace department which already has the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. Pathan, in a recent interview, revealed the name of the Indian pacer from the current generation of players whom he would have loved to bowl with.

In a recent Instagram Live interaction with ESPNCricinfo’s reporter, the 35-year-old said that he would have really enjoyed bowling along with Bumrah. The Mumbai Indians pacer has grown into one of the very bests across all formats in the modern era and Irfan was quick to explain why he and Bumrah bowling together would be a highlight.

