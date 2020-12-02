The small matter of Virat Kohli finishing without an ODI century in 2020

cricket

Virat Kohli has reached that stage in his career where he sets and breaks records match after match. Well, that sounded like hyperbole but after more than a decade of international cricket the Indian skipper has definitely established himself as one of the greats of his generation if not the greatest of all time.

Kohli’s machine-like consistency on the 50-over format has been the highlight of his career, which has put him in a great position to break most of the records set by his idol Sachin Tendulkar. In the third match against Australia, Kohli went past the 12,000 runs mark in ODIs and also broke Tendulkar’s mark of being the fastest to the milestone by a huge margin.

But his dismissal on 63 meant Kohli, known for his ability to convert fifties into centuries, will end 2020 with no tons under his belt. This would be the first time since 2008, when he made his ODI debut, that Kohli would end a calendar year without a century to his credit.

But one must keep in mind the fact that Kohli and India played just 9 ODIs this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which halted all international cricket. Kohli has 5 half centuries from 9 innings, which shows how consistent he has been, but the century mark has eluded him.

His last century came in August 2019, when he scored tons in back to back matches in West Indies.

Kohli has now gone 12 innings without scoring a century in ODIs but that will surely not bother the Indian captain till the time his team is winning. Kohli has been India’s premier batsman for close to a decade now and the Indian team would need its best batsman to come out all guns blazing next year.

The 2023 World Cup remains the big target for Kohli and Team India and the skipper will have to lead from the front and be at his best for the team to win the Cup at home again.