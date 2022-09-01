'There was a time when players used to follow Tendulkar. But these four are fans of MS Dhoni': Latif on Team India stars

Team India registered a 40-run victory in the Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong to secure a place in the Super Four stage on Wednesday. Putting a strong total of 192/2 on the board, India restricted the Hong Kong side to 152/5 to clinch their second win in the Group A, thus securing a direct qualification. One of Hong Kong and Pakistan will join India in the Super Four, and will take on Rohit Sharma's side in the first match of the second round on Sunday later this week.

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav shined for the side with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 68 off just 24 balls, as he forged an excellent 98-run stand with Virat Kohli (who also scored a half-century). Suryakumar came at a time when India needed a boost in the run-rate; the side was 94/2 after 13 overs in the game.

Following his explosive knock, Suryakumar was lauded by fans and former cricketers alike but former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif had a unique remark on the batter, as well as some of the other Indian middle-order batters including Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Deepak Hooda.

“The game has changed. There was a time when players used to follow Tendulkar, Sehwag, Virat Kohli even. They would want to break their records. But in this team, there are 3-4 players who don't follow their breed. Yes, there's respect, but they follow MS Dhoni. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, even Deepak Hooda plays like him,” Latif noted on his official YouTube channel after India's win.

Latif further said that Suryakumar is a player who can play at any position, adding that this particular trait resembles Dhoni as well.

“From Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, players are now following MS Dhoni. The way he played and the way he used to take on the game.. the top-3 may not be at their best but the next three are really firing down the order. Suryakumar Yadav is not getting the opportunity at no.3 but he can perform at any number,” said the former Pakistan star.

