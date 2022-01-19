'There's a belief that he shouldn't be in the XI': Gambhir says SA ODIs last chance for star India player to save career

The three-match ODI series against South Africa will provide great exposure to a lot of Indian cricketers. Some promising youngsters are part of the squad to make a mark in the series, while certain experienced hands are vouching for a place hoping to play the 2023 World Cup in India. When India's squad for the South Africa ODIs was announced, it marked maiden call-ups for Venkatesh Iyer and a return for Ravi Ashwin after four years, while the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal also made comebacks.

However, former India opener Gautam Gambhir reckons that if there is one player among the above whose chances of playing for India hang by a thread, it’s Shikhar Dhawan. Once an integral part of the Indian unit, the only squad in which the left-handed batter can find a place for himself is the ODIs.

His place in Tests was long lost, and he has struggled to make the starting XI of the T20I XI too since getting dropped from the squad for the T20 World Cup, despite racking up impressive numbers in the IPL. Gambhir feels the three matches against South Africa will have a big impact as to where Dhawan’s career goes here onward.

“It is a grand opportunity for him in South Africa. I am not a great believer in age and all that. His critics are saying that at 36, Indian cricket should look beyond Shikhar," Gambhir wrote in his column for Times of India.

"My worry is lack of runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. I hope he can put it all behind him and put his best foot forward. There is a school of thought… a belief that Shikhar should not be played in the final eleven. I think that will be a disaster. Why would you take Shikhar to South Africa and then leave him on the bench? It will make no sense at all."

Calling Dhawan a rage on social media, Gambhir adds that it will be great if he can convert his social media skills into some stunning form with the bat.

"Shikhar Dhawan is a sensation on social media. He has close to 10 million followers on Instagram alone, which is almost ten times more than the population of Gurugram where he now lives. I'd recommend that there is something for everyone on his Insta handle. There are fitness videos, dancing videos with his mother, dubsmash videos and there is also a video where Shikhar is playing the flute with perhaps his Guru," Gambhir observed.

"Trust me, it's an absolute delight, all notes are in proper place just like a perfectly struck left-hander's cover drive with the bat finishing on his right shoulder. How good it will be to see him translate his social media form on the playing field."