'They are a strong side': Javed Miandad explains how Pakistan 'can beat' India in T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad believes Pakistan's match against India will be a crucial encounter for them in the T20 World Cup and will pose a challenge for Babar Azam-led side. But he believes despite India being a strong opponent, Pakistan still have a chance if everyone makes an equal contribution in the match.

The two biggest rivals in cricket - India and Pakistan - will face off against each other in the T20 World Cup on October 24th in a highly-anticipated clash. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since India defeated Pakistan in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Speaking in an interview on GEO TV, Miandad said that Pakistan need to play without fear against India to give themselves the best chance.

"The match against India will be crucial to getting momentum in the tournament. They are a strong side and have several top players but if we can play without fear and pressure and everyone does his bit we can beat them," he said.

"T20 format is one where people think that one or two players can win you matches but I look at it this way that in this format everyone needs to contribute in some way or the other for a team to be a winning outfit," Miandad added.

"In this format even a small innings of 20 or a crucial catch or run-out or a good over can win you matches so everyone has to put in his bit. This format is about a collective effort from the team," he signed off.

