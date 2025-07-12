‘They are quite rich, fines won’t work’: Vaughan's stinging taunt at Shubman Gill, Ben Stokes over repeated violations

After two days of gripping cricket in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Lord’s, India trail England by 242 runs with seven wickets in hand. While the contest has lived up to its billing in terms of quality and intensity, it has also exposed a long-standing flaw in modern Test cricket: poor over rates. Former England captain Michael Vaughan didn’t mince words as he criticised both teams for the alarming lack of urgency. London: India's captain Shubman Gill and Akash Deep interact with an umpire over ball change (PTI)

Across the first two days, the match has lost a combined total of 22 overs, with India delivering 83 overs on Day 1 and both sides bowling just 75 overs on Day 2, falling well short of the standard 90-over mark. Vaughan, speaking to BBC Sport, questioned why this recurring issue continues to be tolerated in red-ball cricket.

“I don’t think fines work. I think these lads are quite rich,” Vaughan said with a chuckle, adding, “I don’t think the cash is going to affect them. Been a problem for Test match cricket for a while. I know it’s hot. I know we’ve had a few injuries, but when we get to the fifth day, we have to bowl the 90 overs.”

He argued that enforcing the same standard from the very beginning of the match could eliminate the sluggishness seen on earlier days. According to Vaughan, waiting until the final day to adhere to the quota sends the wrong message and leads to preventable delays throughout the Test.

“I have no idea why on days one, two, three, and four, we can see the game played at a snail’s pace,” he continued.

“Surely the game moves on by saying on day one there’s 90 overs. Guess what we’re going to do? We’re going to bowl 90 overs on day two exactly the same.”

Vaughan's solution

Vaughan believes the solution lies not in financial penalties but in mandatory compliance with the rules. “You watch on day five when the players, the umpires, know that 90 overs have to be bowled. They’ll be running around,” he pointed out. “There won’t be as many drinks breaks, there won’t be as many delays... I’d make it very, very simple. You have to bowl the 90 overs. I would guarantee that would improve the pace.”