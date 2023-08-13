'They couldn't perform in ICC tournaments due to internal issues': Latif's bombshell claim on Team India

The next three months in the cricketing calendar will see some of the biggest games in the sport, with Asia Cup starting late August, followed by the ODI World Cup in October-November. Meticulous preparations are ongoing across all camps in the teams participating in the marquee global event, and India – the hosts of the World Cup – are no exceptions. The side recently took part in the ODI series against West Indies and will be aiming to emerge victors among fellow Asian teams in the continental tournament, which starts August 30. Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli during the 2019 World Cup(AFP)

India's track-record at ICC events over the past year is hardly inspiring and hopes are high from Rohit Sharma's men to end the title-drought. The last time India won an ICC trophy was in 2013 when the side lifted the Champions Trophy. Since then, India faced semi-final defeats in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups, while also losing in the 2014 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy finals. Under Rohit, India endured a 10-wicket defeat to eventual champions England in the T20 World Cup semi-final last year, and faced a heavy defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship final in June.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif took up India's issues in the ICC tournaments during a YouTube video on his channel. Latif stated that the team also faced “internal issues”, seemingly referring to Kohli's sacking as captain and India's top-order crisis, terming them a big reason for the title-drought.

“Virat Kohli had a direction and he wanted to win, but he was sacked. The team couldn't perform due to internal issues. They couldn't perform in ICC tournaments because, maybe, the captain didn't get the desired players. Or maybe he got, but they weren't used. Now, there are two big events -- Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the World Cup at home. Their team is still pretty good, they will get a no.4,” Latif said.

“The problem begins when the top-3 gets dismissed quickly. If the top-3 plays out the 25-30 overs, they will win easily. Their issue is the top-3 isn't performing how it used to. They could've brought back Shikhar Dhawan, you had made him captain less than a year ago during a tour. You had players, you threw them here and there.”

India will return to ODI action on September 2 when it takes on the Baba Azam-led Pakistan side in the Asia Cup. India are clubbed with Pakistan and Nepal in Group A of the tournament, and will all of their matchs in Sri Lanka, the co-hosts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON