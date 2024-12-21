'They've been kept in this series single-handedly by Jasprit Bumrah': Ravi Shastri tells India's 'big boys' to 'wake up'

Team India's star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, has been in top form throughout the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With 21 wickets to his name in three Tests, Bumrah has already become the highest Indian wicket-taker in a Test series Down Under. Unsurprisingly, Bumrah also has the most wickets in this series so far; he is 7 ahead of Australia's left-arm bowler Mitchell Starc. India's Virat Kohli (C) greets Jasprit Bumrah (2nd L) for his wicket of Australia's Usman Khawaja on day two of the third cricket Test(AFP)

Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, under whom Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018, has lauded the Indian pacer, stating that Bumrah has “single-handedly” kept India alive in the series. Bumrah was the stand-in captain during India's 295-run victory in the first Test in Perth, where he also took a five-wicket haul.

In the second Test, India did face a 10-wicket defeat but Bumrah was impressive with the pink ball, picking four wickets in the first innings. In Brisbane, Bumrah emerged as the leader of the bowling attack yet again, picking another fifer, eventually taking six wickets in the first innings. Additionally, Bumrah also played a helping hand in India avoiding the follow-on, remaining unbeaten on 10 off 38 deliveries, and adding 43 runs for the final wicket.

“They've been kept in this series single-handedly by Jasprit Bumrah,” Shastri told ICC. He further addressed the ‘big boys’ – most likely Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma – to turn up the heat with the bat in the remaining two Tests. Both failed to make a mark in the past two Tests, with Rohit failing to breach double figures in two of the three innings.

“If the big boys wake up, and step up to the plate which I just get the gut feeling they will, then Australia has a problem on their hands," said Shastri.

“Yeah, they got out of jail but they are not on bail. They are free birds in Melbourne. They can do what they want and come and attack Australia on Boxing Day.”

India without Ashwin

Following the Brisbane Test, the Indian cricket fraternity received a shock as Ravichandran Ashwin announced his international retirement. The spinner returned to India a day after the announcement, as India travel to Melbourne without their veteran bowler.

Ashwin played in the Adelaide Test, but Ravindra Jadeja replaced him in the third Test at the Gabba. Alongside Jadeja, Washington Sundar is another frontline spinner in the Indian squad.