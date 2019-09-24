e-paper
‘This day in 2007’- BCCI recalls India’s memorable triumph, nostalgic fans say ‘Dhoni era started’

Under the inspired leadership of MS Dhoni, India defeated Pakistan by five runs to win the T20 World Cup on this day in 2007.

cricket Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni of India celebrates his team's victory with Misbah-ul-Haq of Pakistan looking on the Twenty20 Championship Final match between Pakistan and India
MS Dhoni of India celebrates his team's victory with Misbah-ul-Haq of Pakistan looking on the Twenty20 Championship Final match between Pakistan and India(Getty Images)
         

Back in 2007, a bunch of young turks, led by a long-haired, newest pin-up boy in Indian cricket in MS Dhoni, laughed, sledged, danced and rocked their way past South Africa, England, Australia and then Pakistan to clinch the maiden World T20.

“When we landed in Delhi, there was a lot of media. At times, people feel that we are not emotional enough about it, but I always felt, as sports persons, you have to be strong enough to go through everything and it has to be within yourself,” Dhoni said back in 2016. “It is not about coming for a press conference and crying about stuff, or crying in the field about what has happened.”

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni’s journey to top started with this world cricket title a decade back

 

It should be mentioned here that India were perhaps the last team to embrace the format and they sent across a side sans any star. As the young players danced all around Johannesburg, the idea of Indian Premier League found roots and well, as they say, the rest is history. And we can safely say, cricket changed!

“This day, in 2007 #TeamIndia were crowned World T20 Champions,” the BCCI captioned the video on Twitter. The 16-second-long video has made fans nostalgic and they have taken to Twitter to thank Dhoni and company for this priceless moment.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir pays tribute to Yuvraj Singh, urges BCCI to retire his number 12 jersey

 

 

 

 

 

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 11:29 IST

