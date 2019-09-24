‘This day in 2007’- BCCI recalls India’s memorable triumph, nostalgic fans say ‘Dhoni era started’
Under the inspired leadership of MS Dhoni, India defeated Pakistan by five runs to win the T20 World Cup on this day in 2007.cricket Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:30 IST
Back in 2007, a bunch of young turks, led by a long-haired, newest pin-up boy in Indian cricket in MS Dhoni, laughed, sledged, danced and rocked their way past South Africa, England, Australia and then Pakistan to clinch the maiden World T20.
“When we landed in Delhi, there was a lot of media. At times, people feel that we are not emotional enough about it, but I always felt, as sports persons, you have to be strong enough to go through everything and it has to be within yourself,” Dhoni said back in 2016. “It is not about coming for a press conference and crying about stuff, or crying in the field about what has happened.”
This day, in 2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣#TeamIndia were crowned World T20 Champions 😎🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/o7gUrTF8XN— BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2019
It should be mentioned here that India were perhaps the last team to embrace the format and they sent across a side sans any star. As the young players danced all around Johannesburg, the idea of Indian Premier League found roots and well, as they say, the rest is history. And we can safely say, cricket changed!
“This day, in 2007 #TeamIndia were crowned World T20 Champions,” the BCCI captioned the video on Twitter. The 16-second-long video has made fans nostalgic and they have taken to Twitter to thank Dhoni and company for this priceless moment.
Start Of Undisputed Era Of MSDhoni— Anjali (@CuttyAnju) September 24, 2019
& a boy from Ranchi went on to become a legend from just a boy with long hair from a small town rumoured to be drinking 2ltrs milk everyday.— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) September 24, 2019
Along with the Indian cricket team , Dhoni's journey to become a legend has been the most remarkable thing to witness 👏
The moment that changed the indian cricket removing Australians Africans domination— Neel Nandi (@neeelsh) September 24, 2019
The brain behind India's triumph...#MSDhoni #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9i1Or50bhi— Harsh Vatsa (@HarshVatsa7) September 24, 2019
Here's our thread recounting India's road to the finals and the final itself. :-)https://t.co/voNB8PderW— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) September 24, 2019
