‘Thoda bohot to aap bhi help karte ho…’: Kapil Dev to mediapersons on Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma rift rumours

Legendary India captain and Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Kapil Dev spoke regarding the alleged rift between current skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma on the sidelines of East Bengal Football Club’s Foundation Day in Kolkata on Thursday. When asked about the rumored rift between the two stalwarts of Indian cricket, Kapil said there can be differences between individuals but while playing for the country, players only think about winning matches for the badge.

“You have to do your job. Thoda bohot to aap bhi help karte ho na rumour banane mein (media also adds to the rumour),” the 1983 World Cup winning captain said. “There is no rumour when you are playing, I don’t think so.”

“When you are inside the ground I can talk about them, I can talk about myself, when you are batting there is no fight. Off the field, your thinking can be different, approach can be different.

“But when you are playing, there is one aim, how you can win the match. That is important. Difference of opinion does not mean you are pulling someone down,” he added.

Recently, Kohli also lashed out at reports of there being some problems between him and Rohit. Responding to such questions during the press conference before leaving for the Windies tour, Kohli said that such reports are baffling and disrespectful.

“In my opinion, its baffling. It’s absolutely ridiculous to read these kind of stuff, that comes out there. I have been to public events where we have been praised and here we are feeding off lies, overlooking facts, turning a blind eye to all good things that happened and creating fantasies and scenarios in our head. We want to accept that this is the truth,” Kohli insisted that his relationship with Rohit is fine.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 18:38 IST