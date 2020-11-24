Tiwary stars in Mohun Bagan win as cricket returns to Eden Gardens

cricket

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 22:55 IST

Former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary struck a 39-ball 61 to help Mohun Bagan secure a facile 17-run victory over Customs on Tuesday, as cricket returned to the iconic Eden Gardens amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the Bengal T20 Challenge.

Put in to bat, Mohun Bagan scored 156 for five with Tiwary smashing three sixes and five fours. In reply, Customs could only manage 139 for 6 at the floodlit Eden.

“It felt great to be back on the field again. Cricket has started again, nothing can be better than this,” Tiwary said after the match.

Played in bio-secure environment, six of the top first division clubs of the city are vying for honours in the first cricket tournament after the enforcement of lockdown.

“The Bengal T20 Challenge has been organised keeping all protocols in mind in the times of new normal. The players and support staff have been put in a bio-bubble and all COVID-19 protocols have been maintained,” Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya said.

“As we are committed to cricket, we needed a tournament to bring them back to the ground, but it was always safety first for our cricketers and hence we have left no stone unturned to ensure that the tournament progresses without any hiccup.” Earlier, West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas inaugurated the tournament, unveiling the trophy.