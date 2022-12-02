'To hell with them. I don't have time for this': Ravi Shastri's hard-hitting take on Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma debate

If there is one person who has endlessly addressed the numerous Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma debates, it is former India coach Ravi Shastri. When he was in charge as Team India's head coach, reports of Kohli and Rohit not seeing eye-to-eye and not being on the same page were rampant. But while there was no authenticity to the reports of rift between the two alpha-males of Indian cricket, the matter got dissolved over time like water under the bridge. During the last couple of years, Kohli and Rohit have appeared on friendly terms, as evident during their camaraderie on the field – the two even sat together for a candid interview after India won the home series against Australia prior to their departure for the World Cup.

Rift or no rift, the reports gave birth to a Twitter rivalry between supporters of Kohli and Rohit, so much so that recently, a Kohli fan murdered a Rohit fan in Tamil Nadu when a discussion between the two got heated over who the better player was. With the growing involvement of social media, the Kohli vs Rohit debate is a topic that has no immediate end in sight, but Shastri dismissed it as 'timepass', saying that the entire fiasco has been made up by the public and that he could care less about the 'Viratians' and 'Rohitians'.

"To hell with them. All of this is merely time pass for you guys. I don't have the time for this. Everything is fine. There's is good tuning between them. Everything is first-class. There was a 100-run partnership in between but you guys are stretching it. Keep on doing it. All of this is a very trivial matter," Shastri told veteran journalist Vimal Kumar in an interview on his YouTube channel.

The former India coach weighed in on Kohli's return to form. The ex-India skipper underwent a form slump in the first half of the year, but roared back after a break during the Asia Cup, where Kohli notched up his maiden T20I century and emerged as the highest run-scorer of the tournament. Kohli continued his stellar run in the T20 World Cup as well, leading the run-charts with 296 runs with four half-centuries. This included his magnificent knock of 82 not out against Pakistan, where Kohli snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

"I think in his career, that will be one of his finest T20 innings. No doubt about it, because the stage was that big. It was against Pakistan, the match was stuck for India, so to score runs there under pressure is a big thing. I don't need to say anything. The world has seen it, they will judge it and he will put it as one of his best," added Shastri.

