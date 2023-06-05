'Test cricket is very different playground': Tom Moody's red-hot take on Rohit vs Starc battle in WTC final

After capping off a bitter-sweet season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Mumbai Indians (MI), India captain Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Virat Kohli-starrer side in the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Rohit's Team India will meet Pat Cummins' Australia in the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championship at the Oval on Friday. Securing India's berth in the final of the Test Championship, Rohit guided the Asian giants to a 2-1 win over Australia in the action-packed Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. Rohit will look forward to his much-anticipated duel with Starc(Getty Images -PTI)

With India set to resume its Test rivalry with the Baggy Greens in the final, Rohit will look forward to his much-anticipated duel with veteran pacer Mitchell Starc. Talking about Rohit's battle with Starc, former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody has put his money on the senior pacer, who only played two Test matches against India in the previous edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“It’s going to be an interesting one. Rohit Sharma is coming out of a modest IPL season by his standards. But international cricket and Test cricket is a very different playground. We know the world-class batter that Rohit Sharma is," Moody told Star Sports. Averaging 40.33 in the four-match series against Australia, India skipper Rohit scored 242 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The veteran Indian opener has slammed two centuries and two half-centuries in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship. The 36-year-old has amassed 700 runs in 10 games of the WTC 2021-2023. “I think just the timing of this particular Test match in England - early June, where the bowlers tend to get some assistance with overhead conditions and also the pitch being a little bit livelier than the end of the summer - I am sort of tipping the bowlers to have the edge over the batters. So, in this case, I think Starc is going to win the battle,” Moody added.

