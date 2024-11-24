'Tried to call Shreyas Iyer but didn't answer': Ricky Ponting confirms PBKS captain; reveals reason for no bid for Pant

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting, on Sunday, confirmed Shreyas Iyer will lead the franchise in the2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ponting's comment came after Iyer was acquired by Punjab for a whopping price of INR 26.75 crore. Shreyas Iyer will lead PBKS in IPL 2025, confirms Ricky Ponting

India batter Iyer was part of marquee set 1 at the mega auction for the 2025 season of the IPL at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah. Kolkata Knight Riders surprisingly started to bid for their title-winning captain, before dropping out of the race after their bid of INR 9.75 crore, leaving the battle down to Delhi Capitals and Punjab, which continued until the duo surpassed the 20-crore mark. Iyer even surpassed Mitchell Starc's INR 24.75 crore in the previous auction as the see-saw battle ended with PBKS, who entered the auction with the highest purse, grabbing the India star for INR 26.75 crore.

Speaking to media at lunch break on Day 1 of the auction in Jeddah, Ponting said that he did try calling Iyer after acquiring him, but could not connect, before confirming him as the captain for the next season.

"I haven't spoken to him yet, Shreyas, about it. I tried to call him before, but he didn't answer his phone. So I mean, I've worked with him in the past. He's been a successful captain in IPL before. I've worked with him for three or four years at Delhi, and obviously, he's a championship-winning captain from last season. So we've got someone there that can do the job if that's the way we decide to go. So I'm delighted to have him back and to be working with him," Ponting said.

Ponting even dropped a mention on Iyer's century for Mumbai at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on the eve of the IPL auction.

"He's come off a good score yesterday as well and get 130 off about 50 balls yesterday. So if he can do that for us in the IPL, I think we'll all be pretty happy," the Aussie legend added.

Why did PBKS not bid for Rishabh Pant?

In the lead-up to the auction in Jeddah, reports clearly hinted that Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings are seen roping on Pant at the auction. While for CSK, he would have been appropriate replacement for the legendary MS Dhoni, at PBKS, Pant would have had a reunion with Ponting, with both having spent the last seven years together at the franchise.

However, none bid for Pant, who eventually went to Lucknow Super Giants for a record-shattering price of INR 27 crore.

Ponting clarified that since they had roped in Iyer, they did not see the need to go after Pant.

"I haven't got him. I got the other one," said the former Australia batter as he smiled sheepishly.

"I mean Rishabh. Everyone knows what Rishabh can do. Everyone knows his value to the game. Everyone knows his value to a team. He's a dynamic player. He's got an infectious attitude. He loves the game. He's a winner. So they've done well to secure someone like that," he added.