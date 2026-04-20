UP batter Akshdeep moves to the UAE for a World Cup chance

LUCKNOW: Former Uttar Pradesh stalwart and ex-India under-19 cricketer Akshdeep Nath has been granted UAE citizenship, paving the way for his representing the team in international tournaments with the 2027 ODI World Cup a target. Uttar Pradesh batter Akshdeep Nath, who has acquired UAE citizenship in his bid to play for that team in the 2027 ODI World Cup. (HT Photo)

The 28-year-old middle-order batter, once a promising talent in domestic cricket, received UAE citizenship as a special case after showing his batting prowess in local matches there over the last five months.

Nath is currently with the UAE side to play in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in Nepal, which is hosting a tri-series against Oman and the UAE from April 25 to May 5, followed by matches against the USA and Scotland. These matches are vital for UAE’s path to the World Cup, with all games held at the Tribhuvan University Ground in Kirtipur.

The migration of an Uttar Pradesh cricketer seeking greener pastures isn’t new. A number of players from the state have moved to other states seeking playing opportunities and to build a career, domestic or international. Mohammed Shami is among the players who moved to Bengal to build a career.

Nath’s story began in the heart of Uttar Pradesh cricket. Hailing from Lucknow, he burst on to the scene as a hard-hitting batsman who could anchor the innings as well as explode in the death overs. In the 2018 U19 World Cup, he smashed 77 off 62 balls against Australia, showcasing his power-hitting prowess and composure under pressure. Though India didn’t clinch the title, Nath’s performances marked him as a future star.

He was a key player for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy and scored over 1,500 runs across formats. His strike rate in List A cricket often remained over 120. His standout 2018-19 season saw him notch 498 runs at an average of 41.50, including a gritty 110 against Bengal.

Nath has also captained UP in white-ball domestic games. He also played in IPL. He had stints with Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019) and Lucknow Super Giants (2022).

With no India A call-up or IPL retention amid fierce competition, he shifted to the UAE last year, joining Emirates Blues and later Dubai Giants in the ILT20. A century in the Dubai D10 League and consistent scores in the ECB Premier League helped hone his skills for Associate nation cricket. UAE officials, scouting for World Cup-ready talent, fast-tracked his residency and citizenship process—having qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“There was no other option for my son after being ignored repeatedly in his own state,” said his father Deependra Nath on Monday.

“It’s painful to leave your state and country, but this is the situation here. Despite being a consistent performer, he was ignored repeatedly and it was disappointing for everyone,” said his childhood coach Gopal Singh. “If he gets a chance to play for UAE in the World Cup next year, it would be a matter of great pride for us, especially the trainees of the LDA Coaching Centre.”

Nath posted on social media: “Grateful for UP’s foundation; excited for UAE’s opportunities.”