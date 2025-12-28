UP pacer Kishan eyes U19 World Cup to realise India dream

LUCKNOW: Young Uttar Pradesh left-arm pacer Kishan Kumar Singh has been a true picture of grit and determination and the 19-year-old can look forward to making an impression in India colours in the New Year. Named in the 15-player squad for the U19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia, he will get an excellent opportunity to warm-up for the global event. Kishan Kumar Singh’s hard work has been rewarded with selection to the Indian U19 World Cup squad. (HT)

India will play three U19 one-dayers against hosts South Africa to build up for the junior World Cup to be played from January 16 to February 6 at Benoni’s Willowmoore Park, a pitch that has traditionally encouraged pacers with bounce and carry. That will also help Kishan put aside the tough outing in the U19 Asia Cup final loss to Pakistan in Dubai a week ago where he could not take a wicket.

But Kishan’s cricket journey so far has mirrored the determination of many young Indian pacers who have risen in recent years.

To polish his skills and in search of a bowling standard that can open the pathway to international cricket, Kishan migrated from Nandlalpur village in Bhagalpur, Bihar. He joined the Ashish Nehra Cricket Academy at the DPS School in Naini, Prayagraj in 2017, where he has been guided by former UP woman player Swati Singh and fellow coaches Yash Vardhan and Shivram.

Forty wickets in domestic U19 events in 2024 and some fine performances internationally – he took five wickets in the Asia Cup – his hard work has been rewarded with selection to the Indian U19 World Cup squad.

“I always wanted to play for India and the World Cup is a big opportunity for me to show my calibre to the world. Though we lost to Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, it was a big learning experience for me. It will make a difference for sure at the World Cup,” Kishan told HT on Sunday.

Currently training at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Kishan said the intensity of the clashes at the World Cup are unlikely to be very different from the Asia Cup, but he needs to keep his cool to better execute his plans. “Asia Cup matches taught us how to prepare for the bigger challenges and I am sure we will come out with much better performances at the World Cup. I want to return with the winner’s trophy.”

Kishan has been a regular net bowler for Gujarat Titans and the support of ex-India pacer Nehra – GT’s head coach – has helped. “Under Nehra sir’s guidance at the GT nets in the last two years, I have learnt a lot. I keep discussing my bowling with him.”

He sees the U19 World Cup as a stepping stone in his career. “I am focused on my success at the World Cup and not thinking about anything beyond that,” he said.

Kishan’s exploits with the white ball got a boost in the UPT20 League where he took 3/11 for Lucknow Falcons against Kashi Rudras in September. He had already caught the attention of BCCI selectors with a four-wicket haul for Uttar Pradesh against Jharkhand in an U19 game.

He excelled in youth internationals too. He took 5/74 in two youth Tests against Australia U19 and eight wickets in six youth one-dayers. These efforts led to his India U19 call-up for the Australia tour in September-October, under Ayush Mhatre’s captaincy.

“His ability to swing the ball either way is something amazing. His fitness stands out, he does not miss training whenever he is in Prayagraj. Once he was running fever, but when I asked why he had come, he said he didn’t want to miss even a single session,” said Swati, who points to Kishan overcoming multiple injuries and his consistent league showings for UP teams.

“He has got the knack for excelling and I am sure he is going to give his best at the U19 World Cup. He is a training freak and doesn’t mind challenging any batter. He loved pace bowling from day one of joining the academy,” she said. “I am sure Kishan’s success will inspire many more cricketers from Uttar Pradesh as well as my academy to make more effort to realise their dream of playing for India.”