Uthappa empathises with Shubman Gill, Jitesh Sharma; calls Indian cricket a ‘strange place’: ‘Hearts are broken’

India’s squad selection for the T20 World Cup involved some tough and decisive calls from the BCCI selection committee. Among the biggest talking points was the omission of Shubman Gill, who had been serving as the T20I vice-captain. A last-minute reassessment of the team’s structure led management to lean towards a wicketkeeper-opener option, altering the balance of the XI. As a result, Gill was edged out of the 15-man group, with Jitesh Sharma also missing out as the selectors shaped the squad around specific roles and match-up requirements for the tournament. Jitesh Sharma and Shubman Gill failed to make the cut into the T20 World Cup squad.(PTI)

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa weighed in on Shubman Gill’s exclusion from India’s T20 World Cup squad, calling it a tough call. He said he felt for Gill, especially given his role as India’s Test and ODI captain, and added that he expected Gill to be part of the squad even if not in the playing XI.

"Indian cricket is a strange place. You would think there would be some semblance of predictability. It's a great side, a fantastic side, no doubt. But hearts are broken for sure. I empathise with them. You've to feel bad for Shubman Gill. He's the captain of the Test and ODI side. Worst case scenario I thought somebody else maybe named the vice captain, but he'll find a spot in the side, maybe not in the 11, but he'll find a spot in the side as a third opener," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

“Jitesh did nothing wrong”

He also addressed Jitesh Sharma’s exclusion, making it clear that the wicketkeeper-batter had done nothing wrong and had delivered whenever opportunities came his way. While he accepted that the selection logic made sense, Uthappa said he genuinely felt for Jitesh, urging him to take time, regroup, and back his own ability, adding that one setback does not diminish his talent or importance to Indian cricket.

"Jitesh did nothing wrong. He has done exceptionally well. Having said that, the justification for the selections seems legit. It's a solid side, but my heart goes out to Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma. Just take some time, guys. Deal with this and then come back strong. Your talent doesn't disappear, and how unique and special you are for Indian cricket does not diminish because of this non-selection. You guys will do superb things in cricket. Just go back to the drawing board and be authentically you is what I would say to Shubman and Jitesh," he added.