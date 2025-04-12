Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, shows no mercy as he rattles Jofra Archer with big hitting in nets: 'IPL has done wonders'

Rajasthan Royals made headlines when they bought 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the mega auction for INR 1.10 crore. The youngster is yet to get a game in the ongoing IPL 2025 but the left-handed batter is getting ample chances in the nets to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in international cricket. Ahead of Rajasthan Royals' fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Vaibhav Suryavanshi faced Jofra Archer in the nets. IPL 2025: Jofra Archer bowled to Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the nets(Screengrab - Rajasthan Royals X)

One would assume that the youngster would be a bit wary of Archer's pace, considering how the England pacer got the better of Shubman Gill in the Royals' last match against Gujarat Titans.

However, Vaibhav Suryavanshi fought fire with fire as he brought out shots like cut, pull and whatnot against Jofra Archer, leaving the latter out of breath. Jofra Archer was able to beat the left-hander just once. The pickup shot of his pads was the best shot that Suryavanshi played against Archer.

Rajasthan Royals shared the official video of the nets session on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Vaibhav vs Archer. Where else, if not the IPL?!”

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also reacted to Suryavanshi going toe-to-toe with Archer, saying the IPL is the reason why Indian youngsters are not afraid when they first take the field in international cricket.

"A 13 year old facing Jofra in the nets! You think hes gonna b worried if he plays for India and has 2 face quick bowlers in international cricket? The IPL has done wonders 4 Indian cricket but it didnt happen overnight. The @SA20_League is going 2 do the same for SA in the future."

Rajasthan Royals need to return to winning ways

Rajasthan Royals are currently in seventh place in the IPL 2025 points table with 4 points from 5 matches. The side faced a defeat in their previous fixture against Gujarat Titans.

The Sanju Samson-led side will next square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

In the first three fixtures of the 18th edition of the IPL, the Royals were led by Riyan Parag as Sanju Samson did not get clearance to do wicketkeeping. However, he soon got confirmation from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, after which he returned as the captain.