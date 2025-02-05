Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vaughan schools England star, claims batter 'almost disrespects' spin after repeated failures vs India: 'Watch Joe Root'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 05, 2025 02:25 PM IST

Michael Vaughan was critical of Harry brook for his approach against spinners throughout the T20I series.

England faced a disappointing 1-4 defeat in the recently-concluded T20I series against India. One of England's primary challenges were facing the Indian spinners, and Varun Chakaravarthy in general. The Tamil Nadu spinner picked 14 wickets in five matches, making life difficult for the England batters.

Michael Vaughan criticised the English batter after his failures against India in the T20I series(Files)
Michael Vaughan criticised the English batter after his failures against India in the T20I series(Files)

One of the English batters who faced a significant challenge against Chakaravarthy was Harry Brook; the right-handed batter fell to the spinner thrice, while fellow Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi got his number in the remaining two occasions. Brook, a typically attacking player, didn't change his playing aggressive style against the Indian spinners despite his repeated failures, scoring only 91 runs across five innings.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan wasn't impressed with Brook's approach, claiming that he “almost disrespected” spin bowling in the series. In a column for the Telegraph, Vaughan stressed on England's difficulties in playing spin in the subcontinent, and singled out Brook's approach.

"They seemed to have a clear strategy to attack the first ball of the over. You see that in modern white-ball cricket, but that is actually what India want. They just have to play spin better. They have a problem against it, as we saw at the World Cups in 2023 and 2024.

"Harry Brook is definitely part of that problem. Brook can clearly come good against spin. He has got the game and the gift to overcome anything. I just think he is too aggressive against spin. He almost disrespects it, and thinks he can just whack it out of the ground."

Learn from Root

Vaughan also advised the England youngster to learn from his senior teammate, Joe Root, who has achieved tremendous success in India.

"I’d love him to watch Joe Root, who is a master of going back, hitting into the leg side, nabbing a two, getting off strike. Sweeps and reverse sweeps to manoeuvre the field and create gaps. Do not just think boundary, boundary, boundary all the time. If Brook marries his own game with a bit of Root, he will be much better for it," wrote Vaughan.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Stay updated with the Champions Trophy 2025 ,including the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule and the latest Champions Trophy Points Table to follow your team's journey in the tournament. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Stay updated with the Champions Trophy 2025 ,including the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule and the latest Champions Trophy Points Table to follow your team's journey in the tournament. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On