Vaughan schools England star, claims batter 'almost disrespects' spin after repeated failures vs India: 'Watch Joe Root'

England faced a disappointing 1-4 defeat in the recently-concluded T20I series against India. One of England's primary challenges were facing the Indian spinners, and Varun Chakaravarthy in general. The Tamil Nadu spinner picked 14 wickets in five matches, making life difficult for the England batters. Michael Vaughan criticised the English batter after his failures against India in the T20I series(Files)

One of the English batters who faced a significant challenge against Chakaravarthy was Harry Brook; the right-handed batter fell to the spinner thrice, while fellow Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi got his number in the remaining two occasions. Brook, a typically attacking player, didn't change his playing aggressive style against the Indian spinners despite his repeated failures, scoring only 91 runs across five innings.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan wasn't impressed with Brook's approach, claiming that he “almost disrespected” spin bowling in the series. In a column for the Telegraph, Vaughan stressed on England's difficulties in playing spin in the subcontinent, and singled out Brook's approach.

"They seemed to have a clear strategy to attack the first ball of the over. You see that in modern white-ball cricket, but that is actually what India want. They just have to play spin better. They have a problem against it, as we saw at the World Cups in 2023 and 2024.

"Harry Brook is definitely part of that problem. Brook can clearly come good against spin. He has got the game and the gift to overcome anything. I just think he is too aggressive against spin. He almost disrespects it, and thinks he can just whack it out of the ground."

Learn from Root

Vaughan also advised the England youngster to learn from his senior teammate, Joe Root, who has achieved tremendous success in India.

"I’d love him to watch Joe Root, who is a master of going back, hitting into the leg side, nabbing a two, getting off strike. Sweeps and reverse sweeps to manoeuvre the field and create gaps. Do not just think boundary, boundary, boundary all the time. If Brook marries his own game with a bit of Root, he will be much better for it," wrote Vaughan.