‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 19:09 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was being considered by fans and experts alike as the perfect platform for former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni but with the tournament getting postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman will have to wait for some time before making his return to the cricket field. In the meantime, Dhoni is spending time with his family and in a recent picture posted by wife Sakshi on social media, he can be seen playing video games.“Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie! Video games vs Wife,” the caption read with the picture as Sakshi pretended to bite Dhoni’s toes.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field in the IPL’s opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians.

The former India captain last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI’s centrally contracted players list. Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

Earlier, India fast bowler Ishant Sharma remembered the time when he managed to irritate even ‘Captain Cool’ with his batting prowess in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Batting in the last over for Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings, he smashed Ravindra Jadeja for a boundary and a six.

Speaking to Gaurav Kapur on his YouTube show Isolation Premier League, Ishant revealed how CSK captain Dhoni got irritated after watching his batting skills.

“Last year in the IPL, Mahi bhai (Dhoni) used to make fun of me that I can’t hit sixes, saying you don’t have that power. Then came Jaddu (Jadeja) and I smashed him for a four and followed it with a six. Then I turned my head towards Mahi bhai to see his reaction, who abused Jaddu,” Ishant said.

