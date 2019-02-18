Virat Kohli-AB De Villiers poster showered with milk by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans - Watch

The fanfare surrounding the Indian Premier League (IPL) is no secret and when it comes to showing affection for their star cricketers, the fans are never quite shy. From elaborate make-ups in order to pay homage to the cricketers to organising pujas for their favourite teams, there have been no dearth of madness from the fans.

With IPL 2019 just round the corner, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans celebrated their star batsman AB De Villiers’ 35th birthday by showering a poster of the Proteas cricketer and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli with milk. The duo have been playing together for RCB since 2011 and they command a huge fan base.

RCB have always been regarded as one of the most glamorous outfits in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but they also carry the tag of underachievers because of the fact that they have never won the title despite reaching the final on three occasions.

One of only five teams to have played all 10 seasons – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab are the others – they are yet to win a title. They did come close thrice, finishing runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016, and were also third in two editions (2010 and 2015).

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 13:17 IST