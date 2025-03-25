'Virat Kohli asked my name and said...': Eden pitch invader reveals split-second conversation with RCB legend

Rituparno Pakhira, the man who scaled the tall Eden Gardens barricade last week during the IPL 2025 season opener in Kolkata between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, was arrested for invading the pitch and served a ban from entering the stadium for the rest of the season, but reckoned it was only a small price to pay after he managed to meet Virat Kohli. A fan (C) of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (R) had entered the pitch to hug him during IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders(AFP)

During RCB's innings against KKR last Saturday, shortly after Kohli completed his half-century, the game was halted after a spectator came running towards the 36-year-old. Kohli was left frustrated at his momentum being broken, before the man, a high school student, dived at his idol's feet. Kohli then picked him up, hugged him before the security whisked him away.

Speaking after spending a day in custody, Pakhira, who hails from Jamalpur in the Purba Bardhaman district, opened up on his split-second conversation with the RCB legend. "The moment I touched his feet, Virat Kohli sir, asked my name and said, 'Jaldi se bhaag jaa (run away fast). He even asked the security to not hit me," the 18-year-old was quoted by Times of India.

Pakhira was arrested and charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant), 329(3) (criminal trespass), and 125 (acts that endanger human life or personal safety through reckless or negligent actions). He was taken to the Maidan police station, where a sub-inspector filed a suo moto complaint.

RCB's next assignment in Chennai

RCB made an impressive start to their IPL 2025 campaign as they beat Kolkata by seven wickets in their opener on Saturday. They will remain on the road as the Rajat Patidar-led side will next face Chennai Super Kings on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai too won their season opener, against Mumbai Indians at home on Sunday, winning by four wickets.

RCB's first home game will be against Gujarat Titans on April 2.