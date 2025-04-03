Virat Kohli fans bombard Arshad Warsi's Instagram account with hate posts in mix-up with GT bowler: 'Dekh lunga tereko'

In a bizarre mix-up of names on social media, a segment of Virat Kohli's fans bombarded Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi's Instagram account on Wednesday and posted hate messages after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter was dismissed in the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans. GT fast bowler Arshad Khan dismissed Kohli for seven runs. Virat Kohli was dismissed for 7 runs against Gujarat Titans

Kohli failed to make an impression on return to Bengaluru in RCB's first home game this season, as he was dismissed for just seven runs off six balls, comprising a solitary boundary. Arshad bowled a shorter delivery that left Kohli slightly cramped on the pull shot and, hence, picked the fielder at deep backward square.

Following the dismissal, confused Kohli fans targeted Warsi on his Instagram account with hate messages on his five-day-old post on Ajay Devgn. One of the social media users threatened him saying, "Dekh lunga terko (I will see you)," while most others posted: "Kohli ko out kyu kia (why did you dismiss Kohli)" with angry emoticons. Another fan joined the bandwagon, saying: "Ee Circuit, tu Kohli ka wicket kyun liya re?" referring to his iconic character from the Bollywood blockbuster Munna Bhai MBBS.

This is not the first time Kohli fans have mistaken names. During the Champions Trophy last month, electronics giant Philips was targeted after New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips took a sensational catch in the group-stage match.

RCB lose by 8 wickets

Gujarat Titans handed RCB their first loss in the season after securing an eight-wicket win in Bengaluru, courtesy of Mohammed Siraj's three-wicket haul and batsman Jos Buttler's half-century.

With 170 required to win after RCB batter Liam Livingstone's battling 54 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Gujarat got home with 13 deliveries to spare with Buttler scoring an unbeaten 73 off 39 balls after Sai Sudharsan made 49.

Having reached his fifty with a six off Livingstone in the 15th over, Buttler produced some audacious shots to get his team across the finish line in style in the company of impact player Sherfane Rutherford, who made 30 not out.