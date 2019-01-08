Virat Kohli finds ‘bliss’ a day after clinching Test series against Australia

The Indian cricket team created history on Monday as they became the first Asian side to ever win a Test series against Australia. After winning the Adelaide and Melbourne Tests, the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) ended in a draw as no play was possible on the last day due and India clinched the series 2-1.

A day after the historic feat, skipper Virat Kohli looked in good mood as he posted a picture of himself on Twitter while relaxing in the hotel room and he captioned the post - “Bliss”.

It is the first time they have managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48.

“I want to say I’ve never been more proud of being part of a team, than this one right here,” said an overjoyed Kohli, widely considered perhaps the greatest player of his generation.

“The boys make the captain look good. By far, this is my biggest achievement. It’s at the top of the pile. The series win will give us a different identity.”

Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the main reason behind India’s historic series win as the Saurashtra batsman accumulated 328 runs from three games, averaging 54.67. Meanwhile, Pujara also slammed three tons in the crucial Border-Gavaskar series. Kohli also effectively supported with 259 runs from three games.

In the bowling department, pacer Jasprit Bumrah turned out to be the most effective bowler for the visitors after bagging 21 wickets from four games while his partner Mohammed Shami also scalped 16 wickets.

Jan 08, 2019