Virat Kohli's former teammate tears into RCB as Bengaluru clash with KKR in IPL 2024: 'Can't spend that much cash...'

With six defeats in seven games, Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru cannot afford any more slip-ups in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League. As RCB squared off against free-scoring Kolkata Knight Riders in their away game at the Eden Gardens, former India pacer Varun Aaron issued a fresh warning to the struggling Royal Challengers on Sunday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli speaks to bowler Reece Topley (AP)

Admitting that the RCB side is not finding the rhythm in the 10-team tournament this season, the former Bengaluru star urged the franchise to reduce the dependence on batting icon Kohli. Leading the batting charge of the Bengaluru heavyweights in the IPL 2024, Kohli has topped the Orange Cap standings since becoming the first centurion of the new season. Averaging 72.20, Kohli has amassed 361 runs in eight matches of the IPL 2024.

'You cannot always rely on Virat Kohli'

"If you have to be anywhere at the top of the table or the middle of the table at this point of the table, you have to have domestic players who are firing and you cannot always rely on Virat Kohli. The other guys have to step up and also all their money is sitting in the dug-out. You can't spend that much cash on players and not have them play," Aaron told Star Sports.

Did you know?

Pacer Aaron was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 2 crore at IPL 2014. The former India pacer was retained by the RCB franchise ahead of the 2016 auction. Under Kohli's leadership, RCB made it to the final of the 2016 season. The former India skipper also secured his first Orange Cap for smashing a record 973 runs in the IPL. Talking about the ongoing season of the cash-rich league, the former RCB star also lauded Abhishek Sharma after Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Delhi Capitals a day before Bengaluru locked horns with Kolkata at the IPL 2024.

'He's not playing any crazy shots'

Abhishek smashed 46 of 12 balls as SRH posted a match-winning total of 266-7 in the 20-over contest at Arun Jaitley Stadium. “His timing, his effortless timing. I mean, he's not somebody who's over-hitting the ball. He's not playing any crazy shots. He's not trying to lap it. He's just playing really good cricketing shots and sending the ball miles into the stand. So, Abhishek Sharma is one of those guys who's from Yuvraj Singh's town. And he's playing a very similar game to him,” Aaron added.