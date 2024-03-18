Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell bombarded with tough IPL questions after Smriti Mandhana's RCB lift WPL title in 2nd attempt

It took just two years for the Royal Challengers Bangalore women to win their maiden WPL title as Smriti Mandhana led her fiery brigade to a convincing eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final on Sunday. RCB stuttered a little in chase of 114, but despite a slow start and losing openers Mandhana and Sophie Devine after starts, Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten to take their team over the line in the final over with three balls remaining. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell will once again be the key batters for RCB in IPL 2024. (IPL)

The women team's triumph has finally put an end to the anticipation of fans who have long awaited the men's team to clinch an IPL title. And hence, as the Indian Premier League 2024 is just four days away, the focus has switched back to the RCB men's team to join the women brigade in lifting the title. The franchise will conduct its RCB unbox event on Tuesday, where the players, including the winning women's team, owners, stakeholders and more will come together before the team begins its campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener on Friday.

Following last evening's victorious campaign, RCB stalwarts Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell were asked the tough question by former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Michael Vaughan. While congratulating Mandhana and the rest of the girls, Harbhajan straight-up switched attention to the IPL and put the spotlight on Kohli, who returns to competitive cricket following a two-month-long break and Maxwell.

"Girls have done it for RCB @wplt20. Can the boys turn it around this year and win their maiden @IPL titles? All eyes will be on @imVkohli and @Gmaxi_32," asked the former India spinner.

Ex-England Vaughan captain chipped in with his two cents and feels the women have paved the way and set the platform for the RCB men to follow. "Fantastic tournament... Well deserved win for @RCBTweets!! Now can the Men do the double!!! This could be the year," he posted.

RCB's IPL history

RCB are one of the three original franchises from the very first season back in 2008 to never win an IPL title, Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings being the other two. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL five times each, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders with two wins, while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have been crowned one-time winner. RCB historically have been the best team to have never won the IPL despite the stunning star-power they have possessed – including Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

From 2020 to 2022, RCB showed immense consistency to reach the playoffs, but last year, they missed out and finished sixth. Twice in the last eight years RCB finished with the wooden spoon – 2017 and 2019. Thrice they have reached the final – 2009, 2011 and 2016 – but returned empty handed on each of those occasions. This, despite some splendid stand-out performances. Gayle holds the record for the highest individual score of 175 and Kohli's 963 runs are the highest scored by a batter in a single edition of the IPL.