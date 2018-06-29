Virat Kohli, India teammates relax in Dublin ahead of final T20I vs Ireland

After thumping Ireland by 76 runs in the first T20I, Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team will look to clean sweep the two-match series when they take on the hosts in the second game in Dublin on Friday.

In the lead up to the game, Kohli took a day off his hectic training schedule and went out exploring the scenic beauty of Dublin city along with teammates Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

The Indian captain, who needs only 17 runs to become the fastest to reach 2000 runs in T20Is, posted a picture of his outing with his teammates on Twitter on Thursday.

“Beautiful day in Sunny Dublin,” the 29-year-old captioned the picture.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan also shared a picture of his outing on his Twitter profile, captioning it ‘Just chillin’ with the guys after a wonderful start to the tour’.

India were clinical with both bat and ball in the first T20I on Wednesday. After being sent into bat, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan went hammer and tongs and added 160 runs for the first wicket in 16 overs.

Dhawan hit a 45-ball 74 while Sharma blasted a whirlwind 61-ball 97. Both openers slammed five maximums each. India posted a massive 208/5.

Ireland, in reply, could muster only 132/9 with young Chinaman tweaker Kuldeep Yadav scything through their batting with figures of 4/21.

Opener James Shannon waged the lone battle for the hosts, scoring a sparkling 60 off 35 balls that contained four sixes.