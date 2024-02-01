 Virat Kohli like my son. Why would I…: Ex-BCCI selector on 'Ganguly' revelation | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / 'Virat Kohli like my son. Why would I…': Ex-BCCI selector on controversial 'Kohli vs Ganguly ego clash' revelation

'Virat Kohli like my son. Why would I…': Ex-BCCI selector on controversial 'Kohli vs Ganguly ego clash' revelation

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 01, 2024 05:38 PM IST

Former BCCI chairman of selector Chetan Sharma addressed the controversial statements he made on Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly's 'ego clash'.

Former BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma has addressed his controversial statements on Virat Kohli that were captured during the infamous sting operation conducted on him. About a year ago, Sharma found himself caught in a sting operation where he revealed inside stories including the 'ego clash' that took place between Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. He went no-holds-barred on the alleged feud, and a lot more before eventually resigning from the post.

The Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly chapter was pretty stressful in Indian cricket(Getty Images)
The Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly chapter was pretty stressful in Indian cricket(Getty Images)

A year later, Sharma has taken a U-turn from the statements made on Kohli, addressing the former India captain as his own son and pointing out that he never meant anything bad for Virat or harboured any ill feelings towards him. In fact, Sharma can't wait to see Kohli back in action and expects a string of centuries from his bat.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

"Virat Kohli is like my son. He is so much younger. Why would I say bad things about him? I always pray for his well-being. It gives me immense happiness to see that he's become a legend. I hope he comes back and scores centuries to reach the 100-ton mark in international cricket. Virat is an icon of Indian cricket. I am waiting for his return," he told News24.

Rohit a selfless cricketer, says Sharma

Kohli wasn't the only one Sharma had nice things to say about. His focus turned to Rohit Sharma, whom he hailed as a player willing to sacrifice himself for the greater good. Sharma was awestruck by Rohit's form and role for India at the 2023 World Cup. The India captain was unstoppable, giving his team rocketing starts every game. Rohit finished the World Cup as its second-highest scorer with 597 runs at an average of 54.27, including three fifties and a century, next only to Kohli's record breaking 765-run tournament.

"You will find very few players who will sacrifice themselves for the team, because they have a long-term plan. We just have to go and play at the top and the rest will handle themselves. I appreciate it. In the World Cup, he did his job. Gave India explosive starts at the top, scoring 40, 50. Took India to 80/0. What more do you need? He did his job and then it was up to the rest. The way India played at the World Cup. We didn't only win 10 matches, we roughed them up. I didn't feel anyone could play cricket in the world like India did," added Sharma.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On