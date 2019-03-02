How MS Dhoni can help Virat Kohli lift the World Cup - Sunil Gavaskar explains

The Indian cricket team have just five ODI matches to go before the World Cup 2019 and they will be playing those games against Australia in the next couple of weeks. While most of the squad is already finalised, performances in this series and the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) can still alter the team composition.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar sounded quite confident about India’s chances in the tournament and said that the chemistry between skipper Virat Kohli and veteran MS Dhoni will be crucial for the team.

“I think the best thing for Virat Kohli is that he is got MS Dhoni as a keeper. You can see whenever he is in the deep, MS Dhoni helps him with the field, talks to the bowlers in crucial situations. Your best fielder should be at the deep during the death overs. That’s where MSD comes into play, telling the bowlers what to do,” Gavaskar said during the India Today Conclave 2019.

“Appreciate the chemistry between both. Both of them share a lot of respect. Their chemistry is going to help us at the World Cup,” Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar also sounded quite happy with how the India pacers have performed in the recent past and when asked about Jasprit Bumrah & Co, he said that they are capable to take wickets at regular intervals.

“India has got an attack which can bowl in any kind of conditions, not just Indian. An attack that can take wickets because if you keep taking wickets, you can push the opposition back. Yes, there are teams that can go past 280, 300 against this Indian attack. But then, India has got the batting to chase that,” the original Little Master opined.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 13:40 IST