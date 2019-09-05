Virat Kohli posts shirtless picture, leaves social media amazed

cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli posted a shirtless picture of himself on Twitter, and this was enough to leave social media in a frenzy. “As long as we look within, we won’t need to seek anything outside,” Kohli wrote along side the photo in which he is seated in a dimly lit area.

As long as we look within, we won't need to seek anything outside. 💫 pic.twitter.com/CvUVElZwjm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 5, 2019

Led by Kohli, India recently defeated West Indies 2-0 in the two-match Test series, which was a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). With this win, he became the most successful Indian Test captain. He now has 28 Test wins from 48 matches and he surpassed MS Dhoni who had 27 wins from 60 matches.

However, he bagged a golden duck in the second innings of the Jamaica Test which saw him lose his number 1 spot in Test cricket to Steve Smith. Speaking at the end of the series, Kohli hailed the contribution of his side and fof the different players for standing up and performing at different times.

“Captaincy is just a ‘c’ in front of your name honestly. It’s the collective effort that matters,” Kohli told in the post-match presentation. “It’s a by-product of this quality team that we have here. If we didn’t have the bowlers that we have, I don’t think the results would have been possible.

“Yes, you can score as many runs as you want, but if you look at these guys running in and putting their heart in - I mean [Mohammed] Shami’s spell today, [Jasprit] Bumrah after having a small niggle, Ishant [Sharma] bowling his heart out, [Ravindra] Jadeja bowling a long spell… I don’t think without these bowlers it would have been possible. So I think all the credit has to go to the whole team.”

