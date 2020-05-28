e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli takes a stand for his players: England legend lauds India captain

Virat Kohli takes a stand for his players: England legend lauds India captain

In 86 Tests, Virat has amassed 7,240 runs at an average of 53.6. In the ODIs, he has scored 11,867 runs at an average of 59.3.

cricket Updated: May 28, 2020 12:25 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli.
File image of Virat Kohli.(AFP)
         

India captain Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the modern era of cricket. Apart from his intensity on the field which showcases his passion for the sport, Virat’s numbers also highlight why he is regarded as one of the best with the bat. The right-handed batsman has scored 43 ODI hundreds and 27 Test tons so far, and cricket pundits, former cricketers and fans often debate whether he could match Sachin Tendulkar’s feat of 100 international centuries.

In 86 Tests, Virat has amassed 7,240 runs at an average of 53.6. In the ODIs, he has scored 11,867 runs at an average of 59.3. In the T20Is, Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in the world with 2,794 runs in 82 matches.

Also read: ‘I kept bowling bouncers’: Shoaib Akhtar recalls how he troubled Sachin Tendulkar in 2006 Faisalabad Test

Perhaps, this is why, England legend Ian Botham holds the Indian cricketer in high regards. Speaking in an interview to Times of India, Botham praised the batsman and said that he would have loved to play against him.

“Virat takes the game to the opposition, he takes a stand for his players. I would have loved to play against him. He is the right guy to take Indian cricket forward,” Botham said.

Also read: Mohammad Kaif explains what one needs to do to become top-quality fielder

The former England allrounder also went on to address why there are not too many allrounders present in modern-day cricket. “All-rounders can’t be manufactured, they don’t grow on trees. The workload is double and it obviously takes a toll on your body. Just imagine Kapil… the amount of bowling he did on those Indian pitches, which had very little to offer, that too in the scorching heat of Chennai and Delhi. I can’t see anyone in the present generation being able to do that,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan near 8,000-mark, death toll at 179
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan near 8,000-mark, death toll at 179
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s up by 546%
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s up by 546%
‘Parties involved to decide’: UN on Trump’s offer to mediate on LAC tension
‘Parties involved to decide’: UN on Trump’s offer to mediate on LAC tension
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
Govt dealt another blow: Chidambaram as RBI bonds scheme stopped
Govt dealt another blow: Chidambaram as RBI bonds scheme stopped
Covid-19: How India’s lockdown is different, what GDP contraction means
Covid-19: How India’s lockdown is different, what GDP contraction means
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In