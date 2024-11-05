Virat Kohli's bucket list identified after relatively quiet 2024 as Indian batting maestro celebrates 36th birthday

Virat Kohli, the talisman of Indian cricket, celebrates his 36th birthday today. Once a prolific run-scorer, Kohli is currently navigating a lean patch, making the need for self-reflection and a return to form crucial ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia has often been a favoured stage for Kohli, with some of his most iconic cricketing moments unfolding Down Under. Whether it was his twin centuries in the 2014 Adelaide Test, almost leading India to a famous victory, or his breathtaking heroics against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Kohli has consistently chosen Australia as the setting to remind the world what he is made of. India's Virat Kohli during the first day of the third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) (AFP)

However, Kohli now heads to Australia facing unprecedented pressure. The runs have dried up in the longest format, with the right-handed batter managing only 192 runs in his last ten innings. He is yet to register a century in Test cricket in 2024, making success in Australia crucial for prolonging his career. If his struggles persist, the sun may soon set on what has been a phenomenal career for a player once believed to be near-immortal.

The year 2024 has been a mixed bag for Kohli, with the T20 World Cup victory standing out as the only highlight. The maverick Indian batter began the year with a commendable performance, scoring 58 runs in the Cape Town Test against South Africa - his innings of 46 runs off 59 balls in the first innings was particularly impressive, showcasing his skill in the longest format. On a spicy, bouncy wicket, Kohli spent 103 minutes at the crease, contributing valuable runs while other batters struggled. India ultimately won the Cape Town Test in just two days, enabling Rohit Sharma and his team to level the three-match series.

Kohli missed the five-match series against England while he and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child. In March 2024, he returned to India for the IPL, where he once again demonstrated that he was far from out of touch in the shortest format. The former India and RCB captain scored an impressive 741 runs in IPL 2024, boasting an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.70. Throughout the season, his intent was often questioned, but Kohli let his bat do the talking.

With a rich vein of form behind him, Kohli entered the T20 World Cup hoping to set the tournament on fire as an opener. However, the two-time Player of the Tournament, from the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups, struggled to find his rhythm and faced mounting pressure in the final against South Africa. Yet again, Kohli rose to the occasion in this high-stakes summit clash, scoring a crucial 76 runs. As fate would have it, he finally clinched an ICC title, thanks to outstanding performances from Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav in the final over. Following the victory, Kohli announced his retirement from T20 internationals.

With one format behind him, many felt Kohli would transform into a different force altogether in the ODI and Test formats. But the reality has been quite the opposite. His recent performances in the ODI series against Sri Lanka and the Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand have revealed that Kohli is very much human, enduring a challenging phase in his career. The runs have dried up, leading to calls for him to return to domestic cricket. Lately, he has struggled against both the moving and turning ball, and the persistent issue of fishing outside the off stump has resurfaced. Whatever can go wrong is indeed going wrong for him at the moment.

What Kohli's bucket list should be

The knives are out, and with many questioning his commitment to international cricket, Kohli finds himself in a spot. The upcoming year is crucial for Team India, and whether one likes it or not, Kohli's presence is essential for the selectors and management to ensure a successful transition. How can his path to redemption begin?

First and foremost, Kohli must regain form and announce his return in style during the series in Australia. The five-Test series presents an ideal opportunity for him to take on the formidable quartet of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon. India need to secure at least a 4-0 victory to qualify for the World Test Championship final, with Kohli required to play a pivotal role if this ambitious goal is to be realised.

Not too long ago, it seemed inevitable that Kohli would surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. However, the 81st century has now become the new 71st. If Kohli hopes to achieve this monumental milestone, the upcoming tour of Australia must mark his redemption. Meanwhile, Joe Root, who was not even in the conversation five years ago regarding Tendulkar's Test record, has now taken the lead, leaving Kohli trailing significantly.

Kohli must keep an eye on the Test series in England next year. This may be his last tour of England, and with James Anderson and Stuart Broad no longer in the mix, the man with over 9000 runs should seize the opportunity to make the English pitches his own. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the England tour should be Kohli's "Avengers Assemble" moment.

Win the Champions Trophy

India last won the Champions Trophy in 2013, and it was under Kohli's captaincy that the team lost the final to arch-rivals Pakistan in 2017. Now, Kohli has the opportunity to come full circle and help India win the tournament. In the 50-over format, he is a different player altogether, having already broken Tendulkar's record for the most ODI centuries. Winning the Champions Trophy could be the motivation he truly needs. The 2027 ODI World Cup is still a long way off, making the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan potentially Kohli's last ICC tournament. Bringing the trophy home would be the perfect icing on the cake for his illustrious career.

Win the IPL for RCB and himself

Lastly, Kohli's name is synonymous with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The franchise has yet to win the IPL, and there are discussions about Kohli potentially returning as captain next year. Time and again, he has dazzled the IPL with his batting, but the elusive title remains out of reach. Having fallen short in the 2016 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kohli understands the sting of disappointment all too well.

It’s fair to say that an IPL title win will always be on the radar of the ever-competitive Kohli, and this goal must be on his bucket list. Can Virat achieve it all? Only time will tell, but we can only hope, as good things come to those who wait.