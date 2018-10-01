Virender Sehwag reveals the name of the only bowler he was scared of

Former Indian captain Virender Sehwag has revealed that he feared facing Shoaib Akhtar the most as he was never sure which ball would hit him on the head and which ball would hit him on the shoe.

In a live video chat hosted by UCBrowser, Sehwag said: “If there is one bowler I was scared of it was Shoaib Akhtar. You didn’t know which ball he would hit on your shoe and which one on your head. And he has hit many bouncers on my head. I was scared of him but had fun hitting balls from him too.”

In the same chat, former Pakistan captain and flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi said that he never like bowling to Virender Sehwag, although he feared no player during his career.

Both players also spoke about the favourite moments of their career. While Sehwag said that for him the 2007 World T20 triumph and the 2011 World Cup win were the best moments, Afridi spoke about the 2009 World T20.

“For us, there was two - 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup. In 2007, we had a really young team and no one had expected us to do well or win, that too in South Africa. And 2011, because before India, no other host nation had won the World Cup,” Sehwag said.

“2009 World Cup was memorable for us because of the Sri Lanka incident that had happened and Pakistan cricket was struggling. That win was important to lift the spirits of our nation,” Afridi revealed.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 16:10 IST