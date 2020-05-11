Was special to get my Test cap from MS Dhoni: KL Rahul

cricket

Updated: May 11, 2020 13:08 IST

India batsman KL Rahul has recalled the moment he received his Test cap from former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Rahul spoke about variety of things, both on and off the field, during a recent Q&A session on Twitter. During the Q&A session, Rahul was asked about his Test debut and he revealed he wasn’t expecting to play a match in the 2014 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He was handed over his Test cap by then-skipper Dhoni and Rahul stated it was a proud moment for him.

His post read: “It was a special and emotional moment for me. I never thought I would get a chance to play in the series and it was a special feeling to get that cap from MS Dhoni.” Rahul’s debut, however, didn’t go as per plan as he was dismissed for paltry scores of 3 and 1 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Before COVID-19 abruptly halted all sport, Rahul was given the added responsibility to keep wickets in white-ball cricket as well and he stated he has been enjoying the role very much. He also stated keeping wickets to fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah is a very tough task. His post read: “Absolutely enjoying wicket-keeping. The toughest bowler to keep to is Jasprit Bumrah.”

In normal circumstances, Rahul would have been currently playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to coronavirus pandemic, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.