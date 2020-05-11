e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Was special to get my Test cap from MS Dhoni: KL Rahul

Was special to get my Test cap from MS Dhoni: KL Rahul

During the Q&A session, Rahul was asked about his Test debut and he revealed he wasn’t expecting to play a match in the 2014 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

cricket Updated: May 11, 2020 13:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
File image of KL Rahul and MS Dhoni.
File image of KL Rahul and MS Dhoni.(File)
         

India batsman KL Rahul has recalled the moment he received his Test cap from former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Rahul spoke about variety of things, both on and off the field, during a recent Q&amp;A session on Twitter. During the Q&A session, Rahul was asked about his Test debut and he revealed he wasn’t expecting to play a match in the 2014 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He was handed over his Test cap by then-skipper Dhoni and Rahul stated it was a proud moment for him.

His post read: “It was a special and emotional moment for me. I never thought I would get a chance to play in the series and it was a special feeling to get that cap from MS Dhoni.” Rahul’s debut, however, didn’t go as per plan as he was dismissed for paltry scores of 3 and 1 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Also read: India missing ‘complete package’ in fielding since me, Yuvraj - Mohammad Kaif

Before COVID-19 abruptly halted all sport, Rahul was given the added responsibility to keep wickets in white-ball cricket as well and he stated he has been enjoying the role very much. He also stated keeping wickets to fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah is a very tough task. His post read: “Absolutely enjoying wicket-keeping. The toughest bowler to keep to is Jasprit Bumrah.”

In normal circumstances, Rahul would have been currently playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to coronavirus pandemic, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India amps up Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets to reach 90 countries
India amps up Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets to reach 90 countries
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Petrol, diesel prices may rise again after daily price revision restarts
Petrol, diesel prices may rise again after daily price revision restarts
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In