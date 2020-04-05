‘Was very angry, rude’ - Shreyas Iyer recalls how he changed his batting style to get India call

cricket

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 12:07 IST

India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer made his mark in domestic circuit with his power-hitting style of play. But the Mumbai youngster had to wait a while to become a mainstay in the Indian cricket team. Despite making his ODI debut in 2017, Iyer was not in recognition to picked as India’s no. 4 batsman last year for the World Cup. But after a series of splendid performances against Australia and New Zealand in the last few months, Iyer has made the position his own, and it looks like he will continue to be India’s no. 4 for a while now.

Speaking to Cricbuzz on an episode of Spicy Pitch, Iyer talked about his frustrations of not being selected and what changes he had to make to get into recognition. “When I scored 1300 runs in the 2nd (domestic) season, I wasn’t picked in India team, where I was expected to be picked. I could see other players being selected and going beyond me, even though their performance wasn’t as great as me,” he recalled.

Also read: I made mistakes with handling of Kevin Pietersen: Andrew Strauss

“I felt I should go and ask the selectors what’s wrong in me. So, I went and asked, they said, ‘you’re over aggressive player. At the highest level, if someone bowls a good bowl to you, you won’t be able to survive at that stage’. So, I thought, ‘let’s play the way they want you to, and try and see how it helps. So, I realised, if I stay longer, if I take some time... after that I became more consistent’,” he added.

On being asked if he felt bitter about not being selected, Iyer gave an honest reply. “I was very angry, I was rude, I always used to crib about not being selected. Then I realised it’s too much to think about. I am enjoying my life, I am enjoying my batting. At the same time, I have to enjoy my cricket. When you enjoy, you keep scoring. I just kept doing my job, that is to score runs. I knew one day I was selected,” he said.

Also read: Disappointed Steve O’Keefe quits first class cricket after NSW snub

Iyer further admitted he was not emotional when he got his maiden cap as he felt he should have received it earlier. “To be honest, I wasn’t that emotional, when I got the India cap. I felt I should have gotten it way before. Jab mujhe cap mila, I was like theek hai, normal. Itna kuchh feel nahi hua mujhe,” he said.