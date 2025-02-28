Wasim Akram drags Waqar Younis in veiled dig after Yograj Singh slams Pakistan legend: 'Aap log badtameezi karte hain…'

Two days after former India cricketer Yograj Singh vowed to go to Pakistan and improve their cricket, taking a dig at Wasim Akram for his comments, the 58-year-old has responded – albeit in a veiled dig – as to why he is not willing to take up roles as coach or mentor of the struggling team. Hosts Pakistan were eliminated from the Champions Trophy 2025 within five days of the tournament starting, thus ending their 29-year-long wait of hosting an ICC tournament with a whimper. The team failed to win even a single match – losing to New Zealand and India and enduring a washout against Bangladesh to finish with one point. Wasim Akram (left) has reacted after Yograj Singh took a swipe at him(Getty Images)

Akram, who has been very vocal about his criticism of Pakistan's team performance, has dished out one gem after another. But when his jibe of 'itne kele toh bandar nahi khaate' emerged, Yograj schooled him over his remark, saying greats like him and Shoaib Akhtar should be 'ashamed of themselves' for saying such things instead of helping the players. Akram, in response, did not mention Yograj in particular, but his words were directed at all those who insulted him.

"People still on and off either criticize me or have a go at me that all he does is talk and nothing else. When I see Pakistan coaches – I see Waqar here, who has been sacked quite a few times after becoming a coach – and their condition. Aap log badtameezi karte hain (You guys disrespect them), I cannot tolerate it," Akram said in the DP World Dressing Room show on Ten Sports.

In a valid argument, Akram brought Waqar Younis, his fellow panellist, and his tenure into the picture. Waqar, one of the world's greatest fast bowlers of all time, let alone Pakistan, served as coach of the national team thrice – once as bowling coach in 2006 and two more times as head coach in 2010 and 2016 – only to be relieved of his duties in both instances.

Wasim Akram willing to help Pakistan but not as coach

Not only Waqar but several Pakistan greats such as Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf have turned down proposals to enter Pakistan's coaching set-up. Misbah-ul-Haq took over as Pakistan's coach, but he quit shortly after. Even foreign coaches have been unsuccessful like Gary Kirsten and Mickey Arthur are classic examples. And Akram's argument proves exactly why that is.

Akram may not be willing to take up a post officially, but the greatest left-arm pacer reiterated that he is always available to help players out and spend time with them, and he'd do it free of cost.

"I want to help Pakistan cricket. Why do you want to pay me. I am available free of cost. If you organise a camp and want me to be there, I will. If you want me to spend time with cricketers ahead of a big tournament, I will do that. But I am 58 years old and at this age, I am not going to take such insults which you guys do. I cannot led a stressful life at this age," he said.