Wasim Akram reacts to Virat Kohli vs Sunil Gavaskar IPL row: 'Virat shouldn't have said it…'

The IPL 2024, one that's been awfully low profile in terms of controversy, finally witnessed a big fracas go down between Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar. Kohli, not pleased with what 'people inside the box' think about his batting – especially the debate surrounding his strike-rate and ability to play spin – fired back at the experts, pundits and commentators, only to get a reply from none other than the legendary Gavaskar. The former India captain, who doesn't shy away from expressing his thoughts – be it against even the most powerful figure – took a shot at Kohli for his remarks. Virat Kohli vs Sunil Gavaskar is the latest episode of the 'player vs commentator' saga (PTI-Getty)

Gavaskar's assessment of Kohli's comments was to the point – 'Why bothered by 'outside noise' if you claim it never affects you?' before capping off by saying that the commentators have earned their right to question or pass verdicts of whatever they see. The battle line was drawn – not particularly between Kohli and Gavaskar – but certainly on social media, where Kohli's huge fan base got together to attack the first genuine batting GOAT of Indian cricket.

While there haven't been too many reactions flowing on the Gavaskar vs Kohli saga, Wasim Akram, the former Pakistan captain, has shared his two cents on the matter. From one great talking about the point of difference between the other two, Akram sided with Gavaskar on this matter, stating that Kohli should have refrained from saying what he did because at the end of the day, be it Gavaskar or any other commentator, they are there to do their job.

"Both are greats. Sunny bhai, as a cricketer, as a human being, I know him off the field. As a commentator, he has been doing it for God knows how many years, probably for more than two and a half years. And coming to the great man, Virat Kohli, he is a top player, a modern great. In fact, he is an all-time great in history, given the kind of performances he has had. But "I think Virat shouldn't have said it," Akram told SportsKeeda.

This wouldn't impact their equation: Akram

This isn't the first instance that Gavaskar faced the wrath for something he said even remotely against Kohli. During the IPL 2020, after Kohli had gotten out cheaply for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a game against Punjab Kings, which promoted Gavaskar to say that Kohli's only practice during the Covid-19 lockdown was facing Sharma's bowling, referring to a lockdown video of the two playing cricket on their terrace. The comment led to an absolute meltdown, to the extent that Anushka herself reacted to it and questioned Gavaskar's 'sweeping statement'. Gavaskar later clarified his remarks, saying he never dragged Anushka into the matter and buried the topic.

However, four years later, Kohli and Gavaskar are again at the opposite end. But Akram is certain that the difference in opinion will have no impact on their relations and assures both will move on from this chapter sooner rather than later.

"It is the commentators' job. If he got slow in a couple of matches and he [Gavaskar] said something, forget about it. Virat is not that kind of a person. Both are proud Indians; both are greats. It's OK; they both will move in pretty quickly. Don't think either will take it personally. They will be fine, I know. I am telling you now. I know them both very well," Akram added.