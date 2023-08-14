Wasim Jaffer sounds 'rusty' warning for Hardik Pandya after Asia Cup-bound India's stunning loss to West Indies

India crashed to a shocking defeat in the fifth and final T20I against West Indies, losing by eight wickets in Florida on Sunday. Chasing a target of 166, West Indies reached 171/2 in 18 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 85 runs off 55 balls by Brandon King. During his blistering unbeaten knock, the opener also smacked five fours and six sixes. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma took a wicket each for India. Wasim Jaffer made a bold statement on Hardik Pandya.

Initially, India posted 165/9 in 20 overs, with Romario Shepherd taking four wickets for West Indies. Meanwhile, Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder bagged two wickets each. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with a knock of 61 runs off 45 deliveries.

The result also saw West Indies seal a 3-2 win in the five-match series. Going into the ODI World Cup, stand-in captain Hardik Pandya's form will be a cause for concern. The all-rounder scored only 77 runs during the series at a strike rate of 110. Meanwhile, his bowling also wasn't up to the mark.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer pointed out that Pandya didn't look like he was in decent form and it could be problematic for his side. To make matters worse, Pandya could only muster 14 off 18 deliveries in the series decider.

"Well, it has been a concern. He looks little rusty. We can't say that the free-flowing Hardik Pandya who comes in and strikes it sweetly. Doesn't mean hitting sixes but striking it nicely, rotating the strike. Apart from the fifty he scored in the 3rd ODI, where also he started very very slowly, and picked it up in the slog overs. But even then he looked a little rusty," said Jaffer.

"That's a concern for me. Looking at how Hardik Pandya batted in the series, that was a big concern. Not everytime he is going to start slowly, and he is going to finish strongly. We could see this during this series as well. As soon as he comes, the momentum drops down, the strike-rate comes down and puts the pressure on the other guys and the dug out as well. Something for him to worry, take note and improve," he further added.

Hardik's form will also be cause for concern in the upcoming Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin on August 31, with India's opener on September 2 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

