Watch: Bizarre scenes in warm-up game as Jadeja, Iyer bat twice despite being dismissed; Pujara plays for both sides

The Indian Test team is currently taking part in the four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire to prepare for the fifth and final Test of the series against England. India had endured a poor outing with the bat in the first innings (246/8), but improved on their performance in the second innings as the side ended at 364/7 on Day 3. While Virat Kohli scored an impressive 67, Shreyas Iyer (62) and Ravindra Jadeja (56*) also scored half-centuries.

However, there was something peculiar about Iyer and Jadeja's innings during the warm-up game. Interestingly, both had been dismissed in the same innings earlier, but were asked to bat again and continue from the same score.

Iyer had been dismissed on 30 in the 42nd over of the innings and was sent to bat in the 74th over again. Similarily, Jadeja had departed for a duck in the 33rd over, but partnered Virat Kohli as he arrived at the crease 31 overs later.

Jadeja, meanwhile, was dismissed on merely the second ball he faced as he edged one towards second slip.

Additionally, Cheteshwar Pujara, who turned up for Leicestershire with the bat in the first innings, played for India in the second.

Following the end of day's play, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on their official Twitter account, confirmed that Indian captain Rohit Sharma had tested positive in a Rapid Antigen Test on Saturday. He is currently under isolation in team hotel. The infection has raised doubts over his participation in the fifth and final Test of the series against England, which starts from July 1.

If Rohit remains unavailable, India will take the field without both of their first-choice openers, as KL Rahul is also ruled out of the series due to an injury.

