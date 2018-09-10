Watch - Fan breaks barrier to touch Virender Sehwag’s feet

Be it Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, Indian cricketers have always enjoyed demi-god status when it comes to cricket fanatics across the globe. On Saturday, it was Virender Sehwag’s turn to see a fan breach the security cordon and get onto the field of play only to be able to touch the former India opener’s feet as a mark of respect for the man who played 104 Test matches for India.

Sehwag, who retired from international cricket in 2015, still remains an idol for the masses of cricket fans for his contribution to the gentleman’s game. The former India captain recently made a comeback to the batting crease as he played a friendly game in the Karnataka Chalanachitra Cup (KCC) for Kadamba Lions.

Batting first, the Delhi man batted in his usual style, smashing the bowlers all over the park to keep fans thoroughly entertained and engaged at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. While Sehwag was coming out to field, a fan broke a barrier and entered the field to touch his feet.

In a video on social networking site Twitter, the former Kings XI Punjab batsman can be seen acknowledging his fan’s gesture.

When a fan entered the ground and touched #Virupaaji feet 😍 pic.twitter.com/W7N8TwirF8 — Sagar Siddu (@sirisagar1) September 9, 2018

Sehwag himself posted a video of the match on Twitter and in the video he can be seen sporting black glasses and doing what he does best — hitting boundaries.

It’s not the first occasion when a fan has jumped through barriers to get close to cricketers. In January last year a spectator jumped a 10-feet fencing, dodged the security cover in the North Stand fence of the Brabourne Stadium to touch the feet of Dhoni. Dhoni was playing for India ‘A’ against England in the lead-up to ODI series.

It happened with Kohli as well during the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League when he was batting at the Ferozeshah Kotla as Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Delhi Daredevils.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 14:13 IST